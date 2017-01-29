Rise & Shine Any Time of the Day with A&W

A&W Becomes First National Burger Chain to Offer All-Day Breakfast

TORONTO /CNW/ – A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.―Canada’s original and fastest growing quick service burger chain, with over $1 billion in annual sales―is adding all-day breakfast to its menu. All-day breakfast joins the all-day burgers A&W already serves at its restaurants, and will feature A&W’s handheld Bacon & Egger®, Sausage & Egger®, Cheese & Egger® breakfast sandwiches and its Breakfast Wrap. All-day breakfast will be launching at A&W restaurants starting February 27, 2017. This makes A&W the first national burger chain to offer all-day breakfast at its restaurants.

“We take pride in listening to our guests at A&W,” says Susan Senecal, President and Chief Operating Officer, A&W. “We found that our guests were beginning to ask us to serve breakfast in the afternoon, and we decided to try it out at 40 A&W restaurants as a test in early 2016. The response was tremendous, particularly from millennials, and we know that breakfast is something Canadians don’t limit to just the morning. We’re thrilled that our guests will soon be able to enjoy all-day breakfast coast-to-coast.”

Simple Ingredients for a Great-Tasting Breakfast

A&W’s serves fresh eggs from hens that are fed a diet without animal by-products and are raised without the use of antibiotics, and bacon and sausage from pork that is raised without antibiotics. All of A&W’s eggs, sausages and bacon are farmed in , and are cooked fresh throughout the day.

Looking for the perfect complement to your meal? A&W will also serve freshly brewed organic, Fair Trade, Van Houtte coffee and its famous, golden-brown hashbrowns as a part of its all-day breakfast menu.

About A&W

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., home of best-tasting burger†, is 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation’s second largest hamburger restaurant company with more than 860 locations coast-to-coast. A&W Restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken®, and A&W Root Beer®.

A&W believes that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do, and has been at the forefront of the natural ingredient movement since the launch of its Ingredients Guarantee in 2013.

Since the launch, A&W has been on a journey to continue to improve the quality of its ingredients across the entire menu. It was the first national quick service burger restaurant in Canada to serve beef raised without the use of added hormones or steroids in 2013; chicken raised without the use of antibiotics and eggs from hens fed a vegetarian diet without animal by-products in 2014; organic, Fair Trade coffee in 2015; and pork raised without the use of antibiotics in 2016.

