Road Closure in High River on 1st Street S.E. April 17-21

HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Eton-West Construction will be performing service tie-ins for the area west of High River Co-op from April 17-21.

The work will require a road closure on 1 Street S.E. between 12 Avenue and Monteith Drive. The Co-op can be accessed from Monteith Drive, or off of 12 Avenue using the gas bar entrance.

Please use caution, reduce speed and watch for work crews when travelling through the area.

The service tie-ins are required for the new Dream Commercial site which will include Mr. Mikes Steakhouse, Anytime Fitness and Pet Valu, with three of the six units still available.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

