Room to Roam for You and Your Horse

DJ Ranch is located 8 miles west of Okotoks and 3 miles east of Black Diamond at the corner of Highway #7 and 112th Street West.

They offer pasture and paddock boarding on 130 acres.

Indoor riding area included.

Lessons are $40/hour including the use of a lesson horse.

Ages 7 and up are welcome.

Email enquiries: pam@djranch.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

