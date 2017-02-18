Room to Roam for You and Your Horse

Advertisers Grassroots By Gateway Gazette / February 18, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share DJ Ranch is located 8 miles west of Okotoks and 3 miles east of Black Diamond at the corner of Highway #7 and 112th Street West. They offer pasture and paddock boarding on 130 acres. Indoor riding area included. Lessons are $40/hour including the use of a lesson horse. Ages 7 and up are welcome. Email enquiries: pam@djranch.ca Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...