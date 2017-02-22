Rowan House 3rd Annual 1 Billion Rising March a Success

Grassroots Life By Gateway Gazette / February 22, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share 3rd annual event raises awareness of Violence against Women Rowan House would like to thank all of the volunteers, agency partners and community supporters who joined us on our 1 Billion Rising walk in High River February 14th. Approximately 50-55 people walked with us in solidarity, as we work to eradicate violence in the Foothills. See the pictures below for some highlights from this fantastic day. Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...