Share
Pin
Share
Share

Email Digest - Subscribe for FREE! »

Rowan House 3rd Annual 1 Billion Rising March a Success

Grassroots
Life
By Gateway Gazette / February 22, 2017
Share
Pin
Share
Share

3rd annual event raises awareness of Violence against Women

Rowan House would like to thank all of the volunteers, agency partners and community supporters who joined us on our 1 Billion Rising walk in High River February 14th. Approximately 50-55 people walked with us in solidarity, as we work to eradicate violence in the Foothills. See the pictures below for some highlights from this fantastic day.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts
Click here to add a comment

Leave a comment:

←Previous post Next post→
%d bloggers like this: