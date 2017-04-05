Rowan House Hope & Healing Gala Fast Approaching

Emergency Shelter’s Annual Fundraiser Nearly 75% Sold!

High River, AB – The countdown is on as Rowan House Emergency Shelter’s annual Hope & Healing Gala, presented by Accenture, is less than one month away. The event set for Saturday, April 29th, plans to be another entertaining evening with an important message.

As usual, there will be live and silent auctions, music by the Calgary Fiddlers and Tanya Ryan, and of course, a chance to win 2 tickets anywhere WestJet flies.

“While it’s always an enjoyable evening, it’s also about awareness of domestic abuse and the need to raise vital funds to maintain the current level of services and programming offered by Rowan House at no charge,” said Executive Director, Sherrie Botten.

This year’s event features domestic violence survivor and author, Karen E. Lee, who recently published her memoir, “The Full Catastrophe” – a story of a well-educated, professional woman who, after marrying the wrong kind of man―twice―finally resurrects her life. Botten said, “Karen’s story is not so different from many of the women who come through our doors which is why the gala is such an important fundraiser for us.”

The gala planning committee is also well aware of the realities and impact of these tough economic times and has decided to lower the ticket price this year. “We just want to share our utmost gratitude with the Foothills community for its continuing support,” Botten added.

Tickets are just $175 each or $1,400 for a table of 8. They can be purchased by calling 403-652-3316 or visiting www.rowanhouse.ca

Rowan House Emergency Shelter provides crisis intervention, long-term support and education for those affected by family violence in rural communities.

