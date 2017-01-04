Royal Canadian Mint Wishes Canada a Happy 150th Birthday with Exciting New Collector Coins

From entry-level to high-end collectibles, the Mint has Canada 150 keepsakes for everyone



HOLD THE MOMENT with the Royal Canadian Mint Canada 150 Collection

OTTAWA, Jan. 3, 2017 /CNW/ – The Royal Canadian Mint is proud to join Canadians in celebrating Canada 150 with a dazzling new array of finely-crafted collector coins to suit all tastes: from first-time collectors to avid seekers of rare numismatic treasures. To help mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, over 40 different products will be issued as the Mint announces its monthly catalogues over the course of the year. With a number of products already launched in late 2016 to build momentum for Canada 150, the Mint is kicking off 2017 with a January 7 release of the new Proof Silver Dollar and the 2017 Classic Uncirculated Set, with much more to be announced throughout the year.

“Every coin crafted by the Royal Canadian Mint is a celebration of our Canadian identity, our collective pride and our most cherished moments, which we are delighted to capture with our new Canada 150 coin program,” said Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Canada 150 is a once-in-a-generation experience that will give each of us lasting memories and the Mint is proud to offer Canadians a unique way to preserve those memories through the joy of collecting our new coins.”

Customers in Canada and around the world can already order a number of coins celebrating Canada 150, including the 2017 $3 Fine Silver Coin – The Spirit of Canada, attractively priced at $19.95 CAD, with more entry-level products to be announced shortly. For beautiful colour perspectives of Canada seen through the eyes of photographers from every province and territory, customers can choose from the 2017 $10 Fine Silver Coin Series – Celebrating Canada’s 150th, featuring a new coin each month until July 2017.

The Mint’s collectors products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca. They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown Corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada’s circulation coins. An ISO 9001-2008 certified company, the Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca

