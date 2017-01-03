Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Approved

The British Columbia Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), Provincial Emergency Program Air (PEP AIR), and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) have worked together on the Search and Rescue Memorial Committee with the purpose of; ‘to establish a memorial for those Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers in British Columbia who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to honour all that serve.’

The Speaker of the legislative Assembly has approved the installation of the memorial on the grounds of the Legislative Buildings in Victoria in the vicinity of memorials for Firefighters, Paramedics and Law Enforcement Officers, and the Emergency Services Memorial Gardens. The Committee has worked closely with Mortimer’s Memorials of Victoria in the design and plans for the memorial; the manufacturer has sourced and shaped the stone and is currently polishing the surface in preparation for engraving. The photographs show a rendering of the memorial on the site from several perspectives.

We are pleased to announce that the unveiling of the memorial will be held on March 2, 2017 at 1200hrs (noon). The Speaker along with members of the legislative Assembly will conduct the ceremony. Representatives from the Ground SAR Groups who will have Volunteers listed on the memorial will be invited to attend as part of the official group along with the families and committee members. While official invitations will be limited other members from Search and Rescue and other First Responder organizations will be invited to observe along with the public. Future commemorative events will be planned by the three organizations.

Source: www.bcsara.com

