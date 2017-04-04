Seniors’ Contributions Recognized with New Award

The 2017 Minister’s Seniors Service Awards will include a new honour to recognize a senior who has provided long-term service to the community.

For 20 years, the awards have recognized the incredible volunteers who help seniors in so many important ways. This year, the awards will include the inaugural Alice Modin Award to acknowledge the contributions of a senior, 65 or older, who has provided 20 or more years of volunteer service.

Modin started a campaign to launch a seniors’ day in Strathcona County about 30 years ago which helped pave the way for the provincewide Seniors’ Week.

Across the province, there are volunteers who make sure seniors get to their medical appointments on time or take the time to decorate a room and prepare a festive meal for a holiday occasion. The Minister’s Seniors Service Awards recognize these unsung volunteers and their wonderful service.

“Seniors built this province and they deserve to retire in dignity. Volunteers who give those seniors a helping hand deserve to be recognized. I am delighted that we are acknowledging those volunteers who make life better for seniors. I urge you to take the time to nominate one of these most-deserving volunteers.” Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“As a family, we are very proud of what our mother accomplished and we appreciate that an award for long-term volunteer service to the community will bear the name Alice Modin. She was a consummate volunteer and it was always from the heart. She used to say, ‘well, I’m willing and I’m still able, so I will help.’ ’’ Nelson Modin, son of Alice Modin

Individuals of all ages are eligible. Go to www.seniors-housing.alberta.ca for more information and to complete a nomination form. The deadline is May 19, 2017.