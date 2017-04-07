Sexual Health Author Brings Bold Message to Calgary

Sexual health author urges Calgary-area parents to have ‘the talk’ with children

Saleema Noon says kids are never too young to learn about sex; partners with Calgary Sexual Health Centre for April event

Talking to children about sex from a young age equips them with the language and knowledge that will keep them safe, according to Canadian sexual health expert Saleema Noon.

Noon, author of Talk Sex Today, in partnership with the Calgary Sexual Health Centre and Owl’s Nest Books, is bringing her blunt and bold message to parents April 20 at the Calgary Public Library.

“Uninformed children are the ones who are more driven to … watch online pornography in Grade 8; or to experiment not only sexually at parties, but with other risk-taking behaviours because they feel that’s what they need to do to get the information they want and need,” Noon writes in Talk Sex Today: What Kids Need to Know and How Adults Can Teach Them, co-authored with Meg Hickling, another renowned sexual health educator and author.

Further, says Noon, studies consistently show that children who know the proper language for body parts are better protected against sexual abuse.

“A child who doesn’t know (proper terms) probably also hasn’t been taught to report and, therefore, is an easy target for abuse,” Noon writes.

With Talk Sex Today as the backdrop, on Thursday, April 20 between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Noon will engage parents in dialogue that includes how to keep children safe and navigate topics like consent, gender identity and the role of the internet in all of it.

Event details: Thursday, April 20 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Calgary Public Library, Central Library, 616 MacLeod Tr SE, 5th Floor N; RSVP at www.woodlake.com/talksex.

About the book: Talk Sex Today is the modern parent’s Hail Mary to everything sex- and sexual-health related. The book builds on the pioneering work done by Meg Hickling, of bestselling Speaking of Sex fame, breathing new life and a modern twist to Hickling’s much-respected body of work.

