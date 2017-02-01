 

Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation: Call for Voluntary Member

Water Works Advisory Committee – call for voluntary member

Turner Valley – Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation is recruiting a Voluntary Member to fill a vacancy on the Water Works Advisory Committee

The Water Works Advisory Committee is an ad-hoc committee which reports to the Board of the Sheep River Regional Utility Corp.(SRRUC).  The SRRUC Board includes members from the communities of Turner Valley, Black Diamond and the MD of Foothills #31 as Class A shareholders (voting), and the Village of Longview as a Class B Shareholder (non-voting).

The SRRUC Board of Directors will provide projects or topics for the Committee to examine or report upon.  The committee using an independent perspective, will provide analysis, options for consideration, identify gaps and/or make recommendations back to the Board on the potable water quality system.

Background:
Effective September 1, 2016, the Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation (SRRUC) was officially registered. This partnership between the municipalities of Black Diamond, Turner Valley, the MD of Foothills and the Village of Longview forms a regional utility to operate the supply, treatment and transmission of drinking water to the residents of the respective municipalities. The Town of Turner Valley has signed an interim agreement with SRRUC to maintain operations until such time as SRRUC is in a position to fully operate.

 

For more information, please see the Sheep River Regional Utility Corporation (SRRUC) December 2016 Update


