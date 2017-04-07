Sickening Culture of Staff Intimidation in AHS Management Outlined in Second Letter from AHE Psychiatrists: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: A second letter obtained from Alberta Hospital Edmonton (AHE) psychiatrists spells out a culture of staff intimidation that front line workers face, and implores the Health Minister to reverse the decision to close 20 inpatient beds, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The letter contradicts claims from AHS attempting to assuage concerns about the closure of the beds, and their replacement with other beds in the community. The open letter from the AHE psychiatrists states that “to propose that transitional placements in the community provide the same level of care as the ALC unit and are therefore interchangeable is a gross misjudgement and can lead to tragic outcomes.”

“At the very least, it’s clear that the NDP government has not properly consulted with front line workers about the closure of these beds,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “This decision will have a direct impact for some of Alberta’s most vulnerable, and the NDP owes it to the front line workers and to Albertans to stop and review their serious concerns.”

The front line workers also explain in the letter their need for anonymity, because of a “sickening culture of staff intimidation in AHS management”. They continue to ask for the Health Minister to visit AHE to meet with frontline staff to have a “clear understanding of the facts.”

“We need to ensure that Albertans are getting the appropriate care for their needs, including the most vulnerable who are currently served by Alberta Hospital Edmonton,” Wildrose Shadow Mental Health Minister Mark Smith said. “I urge the Health Minister and AHS to postpone this decision, and take the time to listen to the front line workers who know what treatment works best.”

