Sikh Guru’s birthday: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement to mark the 350th anniversary of the birth of Guru Gobindh Singh Ji.

“Alberta is rich in diversity. And today I invite all Albertans to celebrate that diversity as Sikhs here in Alberta, in India and around the world mark the 350th anniversary of Guru Gobindh Sing Ji’s birth.

“As the 10th and final human form of Gurus of Sikhism, Guru Gobindh Singh Ji was an advocate for justice and righteousness, and is credited with shaping the Sikh religion into what it is today – one that believes in peace and equality for all.

“The 10th Guru’s time on this Earth ended three centuries ago, but his teachings remain alive and well today among members of Alberta’s large Sikh community, and his values are shared by all of us in this province.

“On behalf of all Albertans, I want to wish our Sikh friends a joyous day of celebration as they mark this special day.”