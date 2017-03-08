Social Workers Make a Difference for Albertans

Alberta social workers will be recognized for their challenging and life-changing work during Social Work Week, March 5 to 11.

“Social workers devote their lives to making a difference for those who need it most. I continue to be inspired by their dedication and I am thankful for their commitment to making life better for thousands of children in our province.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“Social workers deserve appreciation for the work they do to ensure families in Alberta are supported to live safe, healthy lives in strong communities. By helping us through life’s challenges and empowering us in our daily lives, social workers make life better for everyday Albertans with compassion, professionalism and a commitment to helping others.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

On Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m., social workers in Alberta are invited to “Making Lives Better through Service: A Government of Alberta Evening of Appreciation for Social Workers” in the Federal Building. The Alberta legislature will be lit up magenta to celebrate Social Work Week.

