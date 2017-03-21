Solar Energy for Stewardship Centre

Government is supporting energy efficiency at Lethbridge’s Farm Stewardship Centre.

The facility employs engineers, technologists and specialists who research agricultural practices and monitor environmental impacts. Using $54,000 of Climate Leadership Plan funding, the centre will install a 15-kW solar photovoltaic (PV) system and upgrade lighting to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“The government is leading by example, finding opportunities to save money and reduce emissions through energy efficiency. Renewable energy technologies such as solar PV along with efficient retrofits will create new and diverse job opportunities for Albertans.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Alberta Climate Change Office

The Farm Stewardship Centre serves as a valuable resource for producers and other partners to explore innovative ways to care for the environment and make informed decisions related to environmental stewardship. The staff develop, support and deliver the province’s On-Farm Energy Efficiency and On-Farm Solar PV Programs which fund energy-efficiency improvements and solar panels on Alberta farms.

The Government of Alberta is committed to finding ways to boost energy efficiency across the province, from government buildings to homes and businesses. As the province invests in schools, hospitals and other infrastructure to protect the services Albertans care about, government also ensures that the efficiency, costs and environmental impacts of those facilities are taken into account.