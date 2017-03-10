Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Croissants, Buns and Bread

By Reena Nerbas
Dear Reena,
I would like to know how to clean a shell and how to apply stain on it? Can you please share your ideas with me? Thank-you, Jamal
Dear Jamal,
Place the shell into room temperature 50/50 bleach/water inside of a pot (or use plain water). Boil the shell for 5 mins. Stain as you would any surface or wipe the shell with baby oil to give it a nice shine.
Dear Reena,
Can you tell me how I can clean the inside sole of my sandals? They have a suede like finish that is starting to look very dirty from dust and foot perspiration. Thanks, Jim
Dear Jim,
Sprinkle the suede fabric with baking soda and then brush the nap back and forth with a damp nail brush. If the suede is a synthetic fabric, you will be able to scrub them with plain old soapy (dish soap) water, and an old toothbrush. Rinse and let dry.
Dear Reena,
The old-style photo albums have a sticky substance on them to hold the photos in place. Do you know any ways to remove the pictures without damaging them? Fran
Dear Fran,
In order to safely remove photos from the glue pages, you will need a long piece of dental floss. Holding both ends of the floss, saw the floss back and forth under the photo to gently remove it from the album. Or freeze the entire album so that the glue releases itself from the photo, gently pull up photos. Or hold a hair dryer (on the hot setting) around the border of each photo, within seconds you will be able to lift pictures.
Dear Reena,
I have quite a few white Cascade dishwasher capsules that have become so hard that the lid inside the dishwasher will not close. Any remedy for this? Fran
Dear Fran,
I can tell you that I toss dishwasher capsules into the dishwasher basin without ever placing them inside the detergent compartment. If you choose this option, you will not need to worry about closing the lid.
Reena’s Note: If water temperature is either too hot or too cool, this will also affect dough rising outcomes.
Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.
Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca