Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: In the Laundry Room

By Reena Nerbas

Laundry Stain Remover

Dear Reena,

I need a laundry stain remover solution using vinegar, water and baking soda. Thanks, Lynne

Dear Lynne,

Here is a spot remover that you can use to pre-treat stains as well as several other machine washable, colorfast fabrics. Into a spray bottle combine: Two third cups ammonia (or vinegar), two third cups Dawn dish soap, one quarter cup baking soda and 2 cups warm water. Spray fabric and wash with heavy-duty detergent. Or boil fabric in 10 cups water and one cup washing soda. Boil for 5 mins and hang outside to dry (test on inconspicuous area first).

Cleaning the Iron

Dear Reena,

What is the best way to clean my iron? The bottom plate looks brown as if it has baked on residue on it. Helen

Dear Helen,

Take two tablespoons baking soda and add enough water to make a paste. Apply the paste to your iron and scrub it with an abrasive cloth. Rinse.

Cleaning the Toilet Bowl

Dear Reena,

How does one get just beyond where the brush goes in cleaning the toilet where the bowl turns back? There is some blackness there I would love to boil out or whatever. Tina

Dear Tina,

The absolute best helper for the area where the toilet interior turns black is to purchase a small pumice stone. You can pick these up at places that sell health and beauty products. Apply dish soap to the pumice stone and gently scrub the toilet inside. Although pumice stones will scratch bathtubs they don’t normally scratch toilet bowls but, always test on a small area first. Pumice is better than an abrasive cloth; just as a side note; S.O.S pads will scratch toilet bowls, so avoid them.

Feedback from Reader:

Re: Freezing Perogies

I read the article about freezing perogies and I have an even better solution which tastes better in the long run! My Baba used to get oil and cook onions in them until they were caramelized and then she would put that mixture in a quart jar and keep it in the fridge and it would be amber colored and delicious oil with a thick settlement layer of caramelized onions. The day that she made perogies she would get a pot of boiling salted water ready and have a huge roaster ready to receive the perogies. What she would do is once they were pinched closed she would put them in the boiling hot salted water until half cooked. then she would take them out and drain them. Then she would lay them out in the layer on the bottom of the roaster and take a little bit of that oil and onion mixture and spread it around and toss them until the perogies were done. This step kept them from sticking together and added delicious flavor. Then she would bag them in gallon freezer bags and place them in the freezer. When it was time to cook them she simply took the frozen perogies, dropped them in a pot of boiling salted water until fully cooked! Submitted by: Lynda

See it and Believe it:

Paint a line of glow in the dark paint on glasses or a glasses case to help you find them in the dark.

Place an elastic band around shampoo to help you quickly distinguish it in the shower from other products.

If your glasses have a tendency to slide down on your nose while you are wearing them. Secure one hair elastic or rubber band just before the handle curves on both handles of the glasses. Now your glasses will stay put.

