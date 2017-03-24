Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Lingering Fish Odours

By Reena Nerbas

Restoring Lustre to Baking Pans

Dear Reena,

Years of use have left my aluminum baking pans (even top quality ones) unsightly and horrible. Can anything restore them? Thank-you, Margaret

Dear Margaret,

Here is a very easy solution to clean unsightly aluminum baking sheets. Sprinkle a generous amount of good ‘ol fashioned baking soda onto the sheet. Pour 3% hydrogen peroxide over top. Sprinkle with additional baking soda. Leave for 2 hours; scrub with a green scrubby pad. You will be amazed at the results!

Getting Honey From the Bottle

Dear Reena,

I keep honey in a plastic bottle, and now the remaining honey is sticking to the bottle. What shall I do so that I can still use the leftover honey? Thank you, Enn

Dear Enn,

If you wish to make honey liquid, put the container in a pot of warm water until it softens enough to pour. Never microwave hardened honey, doing so kills the natural benefits of honey.

Fish Smell

Dear Reena,

We love fish but I hate the smell that’s in the house for days after; is there anything that can be done? Joan

Dear Joan,

Open the windows and turn on the exhaust fan. Overpower the fish scent by bringing a pot of water to a boil, and squeeze in the juice and rinds from three lemons. Boil for 30 minutes, or until your fish smell is completely gone. You can also toss cloves, cinnamon, or nutmeg into your brew and boil those as well.

Restoring Thermoplastic Kitchen Drawers

Hi Reena,

I would appreciate it you could recommend a place where they can reface/recasting thermoplastic kitchen drawers, that peeled/shrank from the stove heat. Do you have any suggestions to fix them; or a place that can restore them? Renee

Dear Renee,

The easiest and most expensive option is to replace the damaged door. Without knowing which area, you reside in, makes it difficult to recommend a reputable repair company. Visit a cabinet retailer in your area, they will likely recommend an expert near you. If you would like to repair the door yourself, you may have success heating the area with a heat gun or hair dryer. If the glue softens, peel the thermoplastic upwards. Use a good wood glue such as Elmer’s to smooth and adhere the thermoplastic textile onto the surface. Some people cut away the peeled edge with an X-Acto knife and then paint the edge to hide the damage. However, based on the photo that you submitted and the fact that the outer edge bubbled, this is not an option for you.

Feedback from Caring Reader

Hi, Reena,

A while back, you explained how to use baking soda and vinegar to clean an oven. I used it successfully on the burnt-on stains under one of my stove elements, where none of my regular cleaners had any effect at all. As you said to, I used a lot of both. I let the solution sit for 15 minutes, then I scrubbed it with an abrasive cleaning pad. The scrubbing didn’t appear to have worked at first, but suddenly it started to make a difference. It took a lot of scrubbing, but I removed the stain. That part of my stove top hasn’t looked so good in years. So, thank you! Joan

Household Hints of the Week:

When I paint, I always secure a rubber band across the top of my paint can. Instead of wiping my paintbrush on the side of the can, I wipe it on the rubber band. That way the can stays clean! Submitted by: Thelma

Store cupcake liners in mason jars. They hold their shape and look pretty. Submitted by: Janet

One of my best hints uses cornstarch. I worked in a jewelry store for many years and people would often bring tangled necklaces to me to untangle. I discovered that sprinkling the necklaces with cornstarch made them easy to untangle. Submitted by: Jeremy

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

