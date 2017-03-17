Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Liven Up Old Kitchen

By Reena Nerbas

Bloodstain

Dear Reena,

Do you have any suggestions on how to remove blood spots from a pillowcase? Thank-you, Paul

Hi Paul,

Scrub the stains with Head & Shoulders Dandruff Shampoo, rinse with water until stains are gone.

Keeping Garden Herbs Fresh

Dear Reena,

How can I keep my garden grown herbs fresh? Van

Dear Van,

Treat herbs just like you would flowers. Trim the stems. Place them in two inches of fresh water. Cover them loosely with a plastic bag and place in the fridge. Change the water every few days. Basil is the exception; this delicious herb should be kept at room temperature.

Feedback from Caring Reader

Dear Reena,

A while back you published advice regarding how long to use a pull razor before tossing it out; you said: “Some people recommend that disposable razors are fine for three uses and others suggest three months or longer.” My doctor advised me to toss the razor after each use. I had a brain infection a few years ago and one of the theories was that the infection may have been caused by using a razor that I nicked myself with previously. Thought your readers should know, Anonymous

Liven Up that Old Kitchen:

If you decide to paint your cupboard doors and you choose to remove the doors for painting or refinishing, be sure to label or number the doors so they’ll go back in the right place. The holes for the hinges (door and frame) need to match too, so you can easily determine which door goes where.

Do you have drawers or cabinets that could use a new look? Here’s a way to change the look of that piece with very little effort. Just change the hardware, and you won’t believe the facelift.

To liven up wood cabinets or pantries, wipe them down with a very thin coat of car wax. Buff them dry for a beautiful shine.

Oil based paints in dark colors work well on kitchen cabinets. Black cabinets or even a dark earth tone falls under this category. However, the battle of latex versus oil continues in several other areas. Oil based paints will stand up to scrubbing more so than a latex based paint. If you have young kids, then you may consider oil based paints such as melamine. Whichever paint you choose, allow 24 hrs. between coats, even if the label says less. This will ensure that each coat reaches its maximum hardness and will be less prone to chipping or gouging.

A mild dishwashing liquid works well for cleaning the front of cabinets. A tablespoon or so in a cup of warm water should do the job. For trickier bits of food that may be stuck, use a sponge with the green scrubbing pad. Do not to use a scrub brush, steel wool pad or any type of abrasives as these will only scratch the surface of your cabinet. Scouring powder is damaging to cabinets as well. Before drying, sponge with cool, clear water to rinse. Tip: Salt is another kitchen cabinet cleanser that is useful as a soak and mild abrasive. It is also known to kill germs.

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

