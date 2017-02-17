Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Save on Produce

By Reena Nerbas

Scorched Carpet

Dear Reena,

My ironing board broke and so I started ironing my clothes on the carpet. It wasn’t ideal but things were going well until I noticed that I scorched the top of my carpet. Help! Is my carpet ruined? I tried to wash it, but that did not help. Betsy

Dear Betsy,

While washing the carpet will most likely not make any difference, here is a tip that will. Use sharp scissors and gently cut the ends of the pile. Cut as little as possible from the ends because the damage is probably only on the surface. Do not cut too much and make sure that the cut area blends with the carpet. If the damage is too great, consider contacting a professionals flooring specialist.

Stains on Plastic Shelving

Dear Reena,

I can’t seem to get stains out of the plastics shelves in my kitchen cupboards, which are more than 25 years old. I have tried bleach and Comet cleanser with limited improvement. Maureen

Dear Maureen,

This is a common challenge and bleach is often a popular recommended solution. However, in order for bleach to be effective you would need to soak the shelves for several days with bleach because wiping them with bleach alone will not get the job done. Another possible option is to clean the shelves with Iron Out (use according to the directions on the bottle and wear a mask). Many people have shared that the best solution for reviving yellowed plastics is to apply hydrogen peroxide. The hydrogen peroxide sold in grocery stores is not strong enough (3%). You will need to purchase hydrogen peroxide from a salon supply store in the form of a cream, 35%. The cream will not run off of the shelves. Smear the cream onto the shelves, cover with plastic wrap and leave for 12 hours. Wipe with water.

Feedback from Helpful Reader

Re: Cleaning a self-cleaning oven without self-clean mode

Dear Reena,

Here is how I clean my oven; first I warm the oven to 150 degrees. Next I place a pan of hot water on the bottom rack. Then I put a smaller pan with one cup of ammonia on the top rack. Leave for a few hours; everything will wipe right off. Works great! Arla

Save on Produce

Whenever I bring bananas home from the grocery store, I wrap the tip of the bananas with plastic wrap. Doing this stops ethylene gas from being released and keeps bananas fresher longer. Submitted by: Hilda

After a few experiments I noticed that the best way to store lettuce is to wrap it in a paper towel and then place it inside of a plastic bag. The paper towel absorbs a lot of the moisture and the lettuce stays fresh. Submitted by: Tula

Wrap cheese with parchment paper before storing it in the fridge. The paper allows the cheese to breathe and keeps it fresh. Submitted by: Glen

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca. Ask a question or share a tip at reena.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

