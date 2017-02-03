Solutions & Substitutions by Reena: Yummy Teriyaki Sauce

By Reena Nerbas

Toilet Bowl Stains

Hi Reena,

I have a brown stain in my toilet bowl and I’ve tried all kinds of different solutions and even a pumice stone; I drained the toilet as best as I could and poured bleach in it. I actually bought a new toilet but I still have a problem with my other two toilets; any suggestions besides replacing the toilets? Thanks, Gerry

Dear Gerry,

Purchase a bottle of ‘Iron Out’ at your local hardware store. Drain the toilet tank. Fill the bowl and the tank with hot water. Turn on the exhaust fan. Pour half cup Iron Out into the toilet bowl, then pour one quarter cup Iron Out into the tank. Let sit for 30 mins. While wearing gloves and a mask scrub the inside of the toilet bowl. Flush the toilet, the bowl should be white.

Odour Coming from Kitchen Sink

Dear Reena,

What should I do to eliminate the foul odor in my kitchen sink? Don

Dear Don,

Believe me you are not alone; I receive hundreds of letters from people with ‘The Stinky Drain Challenge’! The overnight baking soda, hot water and vinegar solution (listed below) is a powerful way to freshen drains and using this method once a month has no disadvantages. However, if your sink continues to smell you may have a clog in your pipes which will need to be cleaned out. Other causes of smelly drains are old grease sitting in pipes for a long period and becoming rancid or poor ventilation. Another option instead of vinegar: pour 1 cup household non-sudsing ammonia down the drain and chase with 1 cup baking soda. Plug drain and leave overnight. In the morning remove drain and pour boiling water down the drain. If smell remains call in a licensed plumber to check out the system, and vent lines. The plumber should also check valves, and controls needed to bring the job up to code.

Life Hacks

Remove wrinkles from clothing in a hurry. Toss the item into the dryer with two ice cubes. Run the dryer for a few minutes to zap those wrinkles!

Do not throw out dented ping pong balls. Hold a lighter under them, so that the gases can inflate the balls.

Save Silica Gel packs (the kind found in shoeboxes and purses). Place them inside of drawers, empty suitcases or bathroom cabinets to reduce moisture damage.

Restaurant Teriyaki Sauce:

I owned a restaurant for thirty years and this is my recipe for our Yummy Teriyaki Sauce. Into a measuring cup combine one quarter cup water and 2 tbsp. cornstarch. Into a pot combine: 1 cup water, one quarter cup soy sauce, one quarter tsp. ground ginger, one quarter tsp. garlic powder, one third cup brown sugar and one tbsp. honey. Heat on the stove for one minute; add combined cornstarch and water mixture. Continue stirring and heat on the stove until thickened. Add water for a thinner consistency if desired. Pour over vegetables, rice, cooked beef, chicken or pork. Submitted by: Lee

Note: Every user assumes all risks of injury or damage resulting from the implementation of any suggestions in this column. Test all products on an inconspicuous area first.

Reena Nerbas is a popular motivational presenter for large and small groups; check out her website: reena.ca.

