Someone Should be Fired for Carbon Rebate Clawbacks on Grieving Families: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: Someone in the NDP government should be fired, after reports showed how grieving families who’ve lost loved ones are being pestered to pay back carbon tax rebates, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

A new report from Postmedia today cites several examples of Albertans who have received the comparatively small rebate for the costs of the carbon tax in January 2017, who later passed away and whose family members now are being asked to return the funds of up to $100.

“This carbon tax has not only made life more expensive for Albertans but it’s also punishing families in the grieving process after just losing loved ones,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “Clearly, no one in the NDP government thought about this, or if they did, didn’t care. Someone should be fired. There’s only one reasonable solution to fix this problem right away: scrapping the carbon tax.”

Wildrose has received other notifications from Albertans and seniors who have lost their spouse also seeing their carbon tax rebate repealed. As an added insult, the carbon tax has further increased the costs of cremation by roughly $10.

Wildrose Shadow Seniors, Housing & Mental Health Minister Mark Smith said this practice is cruel and needs to stop.

“Seniors have already seen the costs to heat their homes increase, but now they are seeing the price of losing their spouse cost them more as well,” Smith said. “This isn’t right and it needs to stop. The best way and only way to fix this problem is to get rid of this tax.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

