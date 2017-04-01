Southeast Central Alberta to Drive Business Growth

Communities in Southeast Central Alberta will benefit from $211,465 in funding through the first CARES intake.
Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.
“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism or in other areas. Last year, we launched the two-year CARES program to help communities with limited resources and common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not be able to individually. Through these projects, local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy and make life better for Alberta families.”
The funding includes:
The successful projects will support business attraction and retention, expand tourism opportunities, assist in long-term community planning and support job creation and economic diversification in the region.
“When rural Alberta does well, Alberta does well. By supporting initiatives rural leaders know will work best in their communities, we are working with them to grow and diversify local economies. I am excited to see what we will accomplish together.”
Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province planned to receive support through the first intake of the CARES program.
The second intake for the CARES program will run from April 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at www.jobsplan.alberta.ca.