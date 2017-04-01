Southeast Central Alberta to Drive Business Growth

The Alberta government is helping Southeast Central Alberta communities create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Communities in Southeast Central Alberta will benefit from $211,465 in funding through the first CARES intake.

Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA Bruce Hinkley made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“So much of Alberta’s economic strength and entrepreneurial drive is centered in our province’s smaller cities and towns. Every region of Alberta brings multiple strengths to our way of life, whether in energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism or in other areas. Last year, we launched the two-year CARES program to help communities with limited resources and common interests tackle economic development projects that they might not be able to individually. Through these projects, local leaders are working together to grow and diversify our economy and make life better for Alberta families.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The funding includes:

$63,312 to the Village of Edgerton for its Strategic Edgerton Economic Action Plan

$29,597 to the Town of Wainwright for its Wainwright 2017-18 Business Project

$30,965 to the Town of Wainwright for its Rural Enterprise Assistance and Coaching Hostel (REACH II) Program

$10,000 to the City of Wetaskiwin for its Wetaskiwin is Working project

$19,391 to the Town of Ponoka for its Ponoka Information Kiosk project

$23,950 to County of Flagstaff for its Flagstaff Region Tourism Development project

$34,250 to the Samson Cree Nation for its Samson Cree Camrose Industrial Park Development project

The successful projects will support business attraction and retention, expand tourism opportunities, assist in long-term community planning and support job creation and economic diversification in the region.

“When rural Alberta does well, Alberta does well. By supporting initiatives rural leaders know will work best in their communities, we are working with them to grow and diversify local economies. I am excited to see what we will accomplish together.” Bruce Hinkley, MLA for Wetaskiwin-Camrose

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province planned to receive support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the CARES program will run from April 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at www.jobsplan.alberta.ca.