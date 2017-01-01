Southern Alberta RCMP: Banff, Okotoks

Okotoks RCMP recover Stolen property

Okotoks, Alberta –On December 29th, 2016 Okotoks RCMP officers on patrol spotted a white Ford pick-up truck parked in an Okotoks residential neighbourhood hooked up to a 26 foot cargo trailer. The licence plates did not match the vehicle or trailer. Investigation revealed the pick-up truck was stolen from Beiseker, Alberta and the trailer was stolen from Chestermere, Alberta. In addition, a Polaris Indy 550 snowmobile stolen from Carseland, Alberta was in the back of the truck, along with an Arctic Cat side-by-side and a Yamaha Rhino found inside the trailer, which were both stolen from Chestermere, Alberta. Approximately $100,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate who may have been involved with the thefts.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Okotoks RCMP Detachment at 403-995-6400. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Banff RCMP – Mount Royal Hotel Fire

Banff, Alberta – An RCMP member on patrol in Banff spotted smoke and fire and began evacuation of the historic Mount Royal Hotel.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Dec. 29, a constable was on patrol in the town of Banff when he noticed smoke and flames on the roof of the Mount Royal Hotel. The member quickly notified the Banff Fire department and fellow RCMP members who attended the scene. Three RCMP members then entered the hotel, where smoke was beginning to fill the halls. They activated the fire alarm and began evacuating guests from the 3rd and 4th floors of the hotel. All hotel guests were safely evacuated from the hotel when firefighters arrived to battle the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

“I just want to express my appreciation to our officers who sprang into action early this morning and helped evacuate the Mount Royal Hotel, in Banff,” said Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand, acting Commanding Officer of RCMP K-Division. “This incident will certainly have a big impact on the Banff community but I’m very proud of the way our officers acted decisively to bring the occupants to safety.”

It is anticipated that traffic in the town of Banff will be affected for some time as crews work to ensure the fire is extinguished and ensure the safety of surrounding buildings. Fire investigators will work with the RCMP to investigate the cause of this fire in the comings days.

The RCMP would like to thank the staff of the Mount Royal Hotel, the citizens and visitors to Banff, and fighter fighters from Banff and neighbouring communities who helped to make the evacuation happen quickly and safely.

