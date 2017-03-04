Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project — Federal Funding Available

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the federal environmental assessment of the proposed Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project, located near Calgary, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on its summary, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received by March 27, 2017 will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] , or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the Agency’s website under Participant Funding.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry website, reference number 80123.

The proposed project

The Government of Alberta (Alberta Transportation) proposes to construct flood mitigation infrastructure on lands adjacent to the Elbow River, approximately 15 kilometres west of Calgary, Alberta. As proposed, the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir Project would divert flood waters during extreme flood events from the Elbow River to an adjacent wetland. The flood waters would be stored in a temporary reservoir before being diverted back into the river. The proposed project would consist of an off-stream storage reservoir, a diversion structure and channel, an off-stream storage dam, outlet works, and road modifications.

Source: Canadian Environment Assessment Agency

