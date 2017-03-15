St. John Ambulance and Ag for Life Launch a Joint Training Initiative

St. John Ambulance and Ag for Life are pleased to announce the launch of a joint training initiative to help families who live and work on farms prepare and respond to emergencies.

(Grande Prairie, AB) On March 16, 2017 13 students will be participating in the inaugural First Aid and Safety on the Farm class held in Grande Prairie Alberta.

Agriculture is one of the most hazardous occupations worldwide. Each year in Alberta there are over 18 agricultural related deaths and hundreds of injuries. Machinery, rollovers, and animal related events are the predominant causes. Quick use of first aid and CPR in the event of an emergency has been proven to save lives in the event of these types of incidents.

The Safety on the Farm content includes valuable information about common hazards on farms, potential risks, injury prevention, emergency response procedures and control measures to reduce hazards.

The program of instruction provides students with specific knowledge and skills that will enable them to:

Recognize when first aid is required

Give first aid to casualties at the scene of injury or sudden illness

Recognize qualified help or medical aid is required

Prevent injuries through safety promotion

Relating First Aid and injury prevention to a rural or farm environment

The Emergency and Standard First Aid components offered are both Alberta OHS approved courses. The first aid course together with the Safety on the Farm module, teaches students how to properly respond to farm emergencies and injuries. When completed successfully students will receive two certificates; one for Safety on the Farm and one for First Aid training.

“Recognizing the risks inherent in working on farms and in agriculture we are pleased to be working with Ag for Life on this joint training initiative.” said Beverly Lafortune, Vice President Training and Community Services, St.John Ambulance. “This joint initiative will help ensure families who work and live on family farms are equipped with the skills and confidence they need to be better prepared for emergencies and help to reduce the number of serious injuries.”

“We are proud to join in the delivery of this critical safety training and we encourage farms, ranches and community groups to participate in this program,” says Ag for Life CEO, Luree Williamson. “Agriculture is the second largest industry in Alberta and an important part of our way of life, so we see the safety of all those involved as a high priority. Encouraging farm families and communities to participate in safety events is a great way to raise the awareness and importance of keeping everyone safe on the farm,” adds Williamson.

“Great course – loved the farm component to make this ‘real life'” said a student at one of the two pilot courses held in late 2016. “The real life farm scenarios made me think” said another.

St. John Ambulance and Ag for Life invite media and those interested in the program to stop by on March 16, 2017 (between 9am-3pm) during the inaugural class of this joint training program. Representatives from both Ag for Life and St. John Ambulance will be attendance to field questions or an interview regarding the program as it begins its launch across Alberta.

About St. John Ambulance St. John Ambulance is an international humanitarian organization and is a foundation of the Order of St. John. As Canada’s standard for excellence in First Aid and CPR services, St. John Ambulance offers innovative programs, ensuring Canadians receive the best quality training. Revenue generated from First Aid/CPR training supports St. John Ambulance’s charitable work. To learn more, please visit www.stjohn.ab.ca About Ag for Life Ag for Life (Agriculture for Life) has a mandate to deliver educational programming designed to improve rural and farm safety while building public understanding around the agricultural industry. The organization brings together various sectors including agri-services, energy, financial and not-for-profit organizations, along with farmers, ranchers and community leaders. Ag for Life is made possible through the funding and commitment of companies that employ almost 20,000 people in more than 350 Alberta communities. Founding Members include Agrium Inc., ATCO Group, Penn West, Rocky Mountain Equipment, TransCanada Corporation and UFA Co-operative Limited. Contributing Members include AdFarm and Glacier FarmMedia.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

