Stacey Levitt Memorial Award Available for High School Students

About the Award

The Stacey Levitt Memorial Award was created in memory and celebration of Stacey’s life by her family through Parachute. This annual high school student award encourages Canadian youth to embody Stacey’s qualities and ideals and Parachute’s overarching goal of a long life lived to the fullest, while maintaining an approach that is rooted in risk management and injury prevention.

The Levitt family awards each year’s selected recipient $2,500 in funding to help them live their life to the fullest. The award could be put towards an educational endeavour, engagement in sports, or investment in a travel experience – all pursuits that would have resonated with Stacey. Award recipients are expected to write a reflection on the impact of the funding on their life, due within one year of the distribution of funds.

The successful recipient will also receive a copy of Stacey’s book of poetry, I Am a Rose: A Life in Poetry published by her family in 1996 after her death.

To Everyone

Set a goal

and reach it!

Hold your head high!

Don’t settle for second,

Be first!

Aim for the top,

Use your power!

Let yourself go

up, up,

to the zenith of your being!

Believe in yourself!

You can do whatever you want

If you really set your heart to it!

– Inspiring words from Stacey’s poetry journal, written in 1989 at the age of 12

Stacey Levitt Memorial Award 2017

The application deadline will be March 1st 2017. Application material and submission forms click here.

2016 Stacey Levitt Memorial Award Recipient

Parachute is excited to announce that the recipient of the 2016 Stacey Levitt Memorial Award is Thomas Semchyshyn of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Tommy is a Grade 12 student at St. Paul’s High School. He is an active member of his community through participation in sports, student council representation, volunteer initiatives and running a sports camp for kids. Ned Levitt said that “Tommy’s application reflected a young man with exceptional qualities, including, tenacity, ingenuity and compassion towards others”, and named him a very worthy recipient of this award.

Wendy Chapman, Injury Prevention Coordinator, IMPACT at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, presented the Stacey Levitt Memorial Award to Tommy at his high graduation ceremony on June 27.

Congratulations Tommy!

2015 Stacey Levitt Memorial Award Recipient

About Stacey

Stacey Levitt was born May 19, 1977 at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital. She attended Allenby Public School, Glenview Senior Public School and Northern Secondary School. Stacey had a wide variety of interests and lived a busy and active life while growing up in North Toronto with her family – her parents Ned and Cheryl, her sisters Marni and Jacqueline, and many very special and close friends.

On Aug. 30, 1995, 18-year-old Stacey was struck and killed by a car while jogging in her Toronto neighbourhood.

Source: Parachute Canada

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

