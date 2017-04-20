STARS Announces Winners of 2017 Alberta Lottery

Calgary, AB – Many Albertans have cause to celebrate, following the announcement of the 2017 STARS lottery grand prize winners last Thursday.

Edmonton resident Don Cook was thrilled and emotional to learn he had won the $973,979 house in his home city. “We’ve seen some tough times and needed a new place to live in by July, so this win is unbelievable,” said Cook, whose son Matt passed away from cancer seven years ago. Cook started a foundation in his memory to help other young adults fighting the disease. “I’ve been a firefighter for 34 years, along with my son Brady, and we have landed STARS on several occasions. We have met former STARS patients that may have not survived if they had not been airlifted.”

Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS, was on hand for the calls to the lucky winners Thursday morning.

“With your steadfast support, this year’s edition of the STARS lottery ended on a very successful note. Thank you, Alberta for supporting STARS as you have for more than three decades,” said Robertson. “Seeing this response in the face of such a challenging economic climate is truly remarkable and is testament to the resolve of Albertans and their continued support for our mission.”

The lottery finished strong at 99.7 per cent sold. It raised approximately $12 million net for the non-profit, with 3,145 prizes worth more than $4.9 million retail.

This year’s top four grand prize winners are:

· Stuart Wilson of Wetaskiwin

Calgary show home worth $998,000 retail

· Don Cook of Edmonton

Edmonton show home worth $973,979 retail

· Robert Kohlman of Calgary

Red Deer show home worth $870,450 retail

· Graeme Langford of Edmonton

Lethbridge show home worth $780,000 retail

For Dianne Leaf of Three Hills, who won a 2017 Mercedes-Benz, the news was especially meaningful.

“My son Rick was flown by STARS more than 20 years ago, and is doing well today,” said Leaf. “I have bought STARS lottery tickets ever since and will continue to do so.”

The STARS lottery continues to be the non-profit’s single largest source of funding in Alberta, helping critically ill and injured patients across the province. This was the 24th edition of the STARS lottery.

For general information about the STARS lottery and for a complete list of winners, which will be posted on April 18, 2017, visit starslotteryalberta.ca

Lottery license numbers 440947 and 440948.

Other top prize winners include:

· Lucky STARS 50/50 winner – $1.55 million

Dan and Audrey Grover of Endiang

· Early bird prize winner – $50,000

Deb Giroux of Alberta Beach

· Early bird prize winner – 2017 RAM 2500 Crew Cab 4×4 and Arctic Fox 28F Travel Trailer

Derby Baste of Spruce Grove

· 2017 Audi A4 Technik Quattro

Edwin Wiebe of Coaldale

· 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC

Dianne Leaf of Three Hills

· 2017 330xi BMW Sedan

Severin Habetler of Lethbridge

· 2017 Lexus IS300

Brian Perry of Airdrie

· 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD

Linda Lefley of Spirit River

· 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT

Mike Conroy of Red Deer

About STARS

STARS provides specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients. Our physicians, nurses, paramedics and pilots work with a team of dedicated support staff and community partners to save lives. STARS has bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

