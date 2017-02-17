 /  STARS Urges Albertans to “Show the Love” by Supporting the STARS Lottery

Calgary/Edmonton, AB – For more than 30 years, STARS has been writing love stories. Every time we fly a successful mission, we help to make a love story possible for a couple, a family, a community. Every day we see love stories unfold in our hangars when our crews reunite with their patients.

STARS has been honoured to craft thousands of love stories thanks to the generosity and passion of our donors. Albertans’ support of the STARS lottery is one of the ways we are able to make our patients’ heart-warming and life-affirming stories possible.

Unfortunately, the continuing stormy economic climate in the province is leading to an unsettling drop in ticket sales in the STARS lottery — a fundraiser that covers one-third of our annual operating costs. There is an urgent need for more public support of the lottery to help save lives.

“As we thank Albertans for the stories of survival their past support has created, we also urge them to continue showing STARS the love,” said STARS president and CEO Andrea Robertson. “Your ticket purchase helps us write these stories for the next patient.”

STARS recognizes that times are tough for many, so the organization is asking its loyal supporters to consider supporting the lottery by purchasing a $25 ticket this year.

Your support of the lottery has made the love story of Very Important Patient Hugh Watson possible. Watson was critically injured in an ATV-related incident and carried by STARS in 2009. “I wouldn’t have been able to propose to the love of my life, Jacqueline, if it weren’t for STARS,” said Watson. The couple felt STARS had played a significant role in their love story, and to commemorate it, had engagement photos taken at the Calgary hangar in front of the helicopter.

VIP Marcus Hirschfield, who was airlifted after his RCMP patrol car was hit at highway speed on Valentine’s Day, says community support made his rescue possible. “I’ve lived in Alberta for the past 10 years and know how much Albertans love their province. I’ve seen members of this community go through fires, floods and disasters and stand strong,” said Hirschfield. “STARS is an essential part of the community that we love, and our love for Alberta compels us to help members of our community in need.”

STARS operates from three bases in Alberta. One-third of STARS’ operating budget is funded by lottery revenue, which netted more than $11.5 million in 2016.

In the early days of STARS, the organization relied heavily on public support to get it off the ground. More than thirty years later, the organization still counts on Albertans to keep STARS in the sky for years to come.

“Today, we are facing some of the most challenging economic headwinds in STARS’ history,” said Robertson. “This year – more than ever – we ask you to once again stand with us, so we can be there for the patients who so urgently need us.”

The Facts…

3,145 prizes worth over $4.9 million retail – includes:

Grand Prize #1 – Calgary Area Dream Home (furnished), 9 Crestridge Rise SW Worth $998,000 retail

Grand Prize #2 – Edmonton Dream Home (furnished), 7445 Colonel Mewburn Rd Worth $973,979 retail

Grand Prize #3 – Red Deer Dream Home (furnished), 22 Lindman Ave Worth $870,450 retail

Grand Prize #4 – Lethbridge Dream Home (furnished), 68 Greywolf Rd North Worth $780,000 retail

Early Bird Prize #1 – 2017 Ram 2500 Crew Cab 4×4 plus 2017 Arctic Fox 28F Travel Trailer Worth $127,983 retail

Early Bird Prize #2 – $50,000 Cash

LUCKY STARS 50/50 – you win 50% of the cash; minimum payout $620,000 up to 50% of ticket sales. Win up to $1,550,000.

Other Prizes – 6 vehicles, 24 vacations, 2 helicopter flights, 408 cash prizes, 175 luggage prizes, 350 camping prizes, 250 Lotto prizes, 115 Camera Prizes, 280 Outdoor prizes and 1,463 electronic prizes.

Draw Dates

Loyalty Draw – Friday January 27, 2017 Ticket sales cut-off midnight January 11, 2017

Early Bird Draw – Friday March 17, 2017 Ticket sales cut-off midnight March 1, 2017

Final Draw – Thursday April 13, 2017 Ticket sales cut-off midnight March 22, 2017

LUCKY STARS 50/50 Draw – Monday April 10, 2017 Ticket sales cut-off midnight March 22, 2017



Tickets

Tickets are $25 each, 3 for $60, 6 for $100, 18 for $250

Total tickets printed – 1,125,880

The LUCKY STARS 50/50 tickets are $10 each, 5 for $25, 15 for $50

Total ticket printed – 760,000

To Purchase Tickets

Dial the following number between 8 a.m. and midnight 7 days a week and have your VISA or MasterCard ready 1-888-880-0992 or by fax anywhere in Alberta at 1-877-787-7329.

Order online at starslotteryalberta.ca

Order by mail: Enclose your check or money order along with the Official Ticket Request Form and Mail to: STARS Lottery 2013 PO Box 700 Station M, Calgary AB T2P 4Y3

In person at any of the 4 Showhomes or at the STARS bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie.

