 /  Statement from Chief Constable Roger Chaffin – Justice for Liknes and O’Brien family

I wanted to share my gratitude as we mark the completion of the trial that brought justice for the family of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien.

From the moment that the first call came in to us about their disappearance, to the testimony that was shared in the courtroom, I know the impact of this investigation has been felt by so many across CPS, just as it has by all Calgarians.

I have immense pride in how our officers and employees took on these challenges.

Investigations of this magnitude require an approach that reaches across all areas of the police service. It requires time, diligence, intensity, and a commitment that is all consuming. It is this ability to work together to support one another and to persevere through the most difficult of moments, which reflects the strength of our organization.

We know so well this is not about us; it is first and foremost about the families who have had their lives changed in ways that are unimaginable to most of us. This trial brings them no closure as they live every day with the void of a loved one, but we do hope the outcome brings them some measure of comfort. We will continue to hold them in our thoughts.

Our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community is unwavering.

Roger Chaffin

Chief Constable

