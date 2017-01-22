STEP 2017 Creates Jobs for Alberta’s Students

Alberta employers looking to hire students for summer 2017 can now apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).

Thanks to recent improvements to the application process, it’s now easier than ever to apply for STEP. The program provides funding to eligible Alberta employers to hire summer students. Employers receive a $7-per-hour wage subsidy to provide students with work experience from May to August.

“We’re pleased to help students access job opportunities through STEP again this summer following a successful relaunch last year. This program helps young Albertans develop important job skills on the road to rewarding careers, while also helping employers hire the staff they need. I encourage employers to apply and support our future generation of bright Albertans.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“The Jasper Place Child and Family Resource Society is a not-for-profit organization that has been serving families with young children and the west Edmonton community for more than 40 years. The centre has benefitted from STEP for many years. The ability to provide summer employment for students in their area of study supports their learning, preparing them to enter the workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful.” Adine Shuchuk, Executive Director, Jasper Place Child and Family Resource Centre

“Our business was fortunate to receive a STEP grant to hire a mechanical engineering student last summer. He was a great addition to our team, and we were delighted to hire him back short-term. He was able to learn more about this career field and is now pursuing a career as a military engineer. We’re very proud of him and pleased we were able to support his career goals through STEP. We look forward to applying again this year.” Dennis Plaizier, Managing Director, Hydro Scotford

The program is part of the Government of Alberta’s “Future Ready” effort to co-ordinate education and training from kindergarten to work so all Albertans have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing economy.

Last year, STEP helped approximately 2,700 students connect to valuable work experience with more than 1,200 employers across the province. The program is available to small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, school boards, publicly funded post-secondary institutions, municipalities, First Nations and Métis settlements.

STEP has been slightly changed this year to better support students and ensure as many employers as possible can participate. Minor administrative changes will also improve the application process, making it simpler for employers to hire multiple students under the program.

The program was restored in 2015 after being cut in March 2013 by the previous government. The Alberta Jobs Plan has $10 million budgeted for STEP each year, starting in 2016-17.

Employers interested in hiring a student for 2017 are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Applications must be submitted before the Feb. 24, 2017 deadline. Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/STEP.