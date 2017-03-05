Stier Statement on Expanded Timeline for Castle Feedback

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier released the following statement about the NDP government expanding the timeline for public feedback on major changes to the Castle region by 30 days instead of the 60 days Wildrose had asked for:

“While it’s nice to see the NDP government recognize its mistake in trying to bulldoze these changes through on southern Alberta – this latest announcement doesn’t go nearly far enough.

“Even with 30 more days, the timeline for concerned Albertans to provide their feedback is far too short for adequate consultation to be done.

“A 120-day period for public feedback is the bare minimum length required for legitimate public consultation on this. Also, any expanded timeframe must be accompanied by a series of public town halls, so the people can truly be heard.

“I’m also disappointed by the lack of details in today’s announcement around future stakeholder meetings and any potential relocation plans for Off-Highway Vehicle users in the region.

“There is no harm in the NDP government taking the time to get this right.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

