Stop the Texts and You’ll Stop the Wrecks

Life By Gateway Gazette / February 12, 2017

Distracted driving is rapidly becoming one of the most dangerous driving behaviours. Research indicates that between 20 and 30 per cent of all collisions are due to distracted driving and distracted drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a collision than attentive ones.

"We all play a role in reducing the number of deaths and injuries on our roads. By keeping our attention on the road, we can help ensure everyone returns home safely, each and every day. Please wait until you've pulled off the road and respond to a text only when it is safe."

"Just because someone has used a cellphone while driving and never had a problem before doesn't mean the risks aren't there. Distracted driving has a devastating effect on families. We are asking everyone to do their part and put the phone away while driving to ensure road safety."

Distracted driving facts

Alberta's distracted driving law restricts drivers from:

using hand-held cellphones
texting or e-mailing (even when stopped at a red light)
using electronic devices like laptop computers, video games, cameras, video entertainment displays, and programming portable audio players (e.g., MP3 players)
entering information on GPS units
reading printed materials in the vehicle
writing, printing or sketching, and
personal grooming

The penalty for distracted driving in Alberta is $287 and three demerit points.

Distracted driving convictions by year in Alberta:

2011-12 — 8,345 (September 2011- March 2012)
2012-13 — 25,958
2013-14 — 25,913
2014-15 — 27,417
2015-16 — 27,281