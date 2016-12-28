Strathmore RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision

Strathmore, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP and RCMP Collision analysts are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1, west of Strathmore.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a single vehicle roll over on the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Strathmore. Witnesses report the vehicle was travelling at high speeds prior to losing control and rolling.

3 occupants in the vehicle were transported to Foothills hospital. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene and a 5th occupant was taken to Strathmore hospital.

The vehicle involved in the collision was reported stolen out of Calgary.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is reduced to a single lane as RCMP Collision Analysts Continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com .

