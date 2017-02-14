Strathmore RCMP – Statement from family of Victoria Levesque

Lyalta, Alberta – The following is a statement from the family of Victoria Lynn Isabelle Levesque* requesting that members of the media and of the public respect the family’s desire for privacy as they deal with their loss:

“The news of Victoria’s death has come with shock and deep sadness to her family and friends. She was a bright young woman, who deserves to be remembered for her good humour, her love of animals and her genuine desire to bring others happiness.

During this time of grief, and as the investigation into her death continues, we request privacy out of respect for the loss of our loved one. We request the media and the public refrain from speculation and respect the memory of Victoria.”

– The family of Victoria Levesque

At this time, police confirm that their investigation into Ms. Levesque’s death is ongoing and an update will be provided as new information becomes available.

