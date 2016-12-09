Successful Fundraiser for Rising Sun

By Tracey Walshaw

The various departments of the Oilfields Hospital, as well as the Foothills Family Medical Centre, put together baskets with donations gathered by the people in each department. Each basket had a theme chosen by the departments (family fun night, date night, something for fido, etc). These were then put on display for several days and raffle tickets sold at $1/ticket. These baskets get bigger and better every year! The draws for the baskets were made at 3pm on December 8th and winners will be contacted to pick up their prizes. The funds went to the recreation programs for the Rising Sun residents.

An all day silent auction and bake sale was held on December 8th with proceeds going to the Rising Sun Recreation Therapy Department to purchase items such as puzzles, indoor bowling sets, balls, bingo cards, as well as bus outings, etc. You would think that in this economy our local businesses and groups would be maxed out on donations but the community came through in a big way! The number of items in the silent auction was absolutely amazing!

The bake sale had some delicious goodies and shoppers were snapping them up!

The volunteers at the Rising Sun put this together! The rest of the year you can find them visiting the residents, organizing games, serving meals during the special family gatherings and so much more! They are there when families can’t be so next time you see a volunteer in their red vests, say “Thanks!”

The residents of the Rising Sun have a warm and friendly place to call home and the staff make sure they are well cared for! The Rising Sun was recently recognized as the best facility of it’s kind in Alberta! My family are sure thankful for the care my Grandmother receives as a resident of the Rising Sun!

