Summit Focuses on Agriculture and Rural Development

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier will discuss trade and growth opportunities with Canadian and U.S. agricultural leaders in Baton Rouge.

The annual Legislative Agricultural Chairs (LAC) Summit, held January 6 – 8, will bring together provincial ministers and U.S. state legislators to examine issues that affect the North American agriculture sector, including trade, agriculture legislation and policy.

“Alberta’s agricultural exports to the U.S. are worth nearly $4 billion annually, so it is vital that we continue to maintain a strong relationship with our American neighbours. This summit also provides an important forum to discuss new ideas for job creation, identify ways to diversify our economy, advance Alberta’s position on market access issues and explore new opportunities in the agriculture and forestry sectors.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

As part of the panel on responding to natural disasters, Minister Carlier will deliver a presentation on Alberta’s response to the Horse River wildfire in the Wood Buffalo region this summer.

The summit agenda also includes discussions on sustainability, water quality, food safety, agri-tourism and rural economic development.

The estimated cost for travel, meals, accommodations and hosting costs for Minister Carlier, one member of the minister’s office staff and two department officials is $18,353.

Itinerary for Minister Carlier*

Jan 6:

Travel to Baton Rouge

West Regional Dinner between Alberta, Colorado, Arizona and Idaho representatives

Jan 7/8:

LAC Summit plenary sessions

Jan 8:

Return to Edmonton

*Itinerary is subject to change