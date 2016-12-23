Supports are Available over the Holidays

A variety of provincial government phone lines will offer support to Albertans over the holidays.

From Dec. 24, 2016 through Jan. 2, 2017, programs and resources that affect the health, safety and security of Albertans will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Non-urgent government operations will be closed during this time. Regular service will resume Jan. 3, 2017.

Important phone numbers

During the holidays, people can call to receive help for a variety of emergencies.

For family violence, bullying or abuse, staff is on hand by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 170 languages, or through online chat daily, from noon to 8 p.m.

Family Violence Info Line: 310-1818

310-1818 Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323

1-888-456-2323 Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)

The Income Support Contact Centre is available for emergency basic needs assistance at 780-644-5135 in Edmonton and 1-866-644-5135 outside Edmonton. These numbers will be used for Safer Spaces Certificates.

The Mental Health Help Line is available 24/7, offering help to Albertans with mental health concerns at 1-877-303-2642.

Alberta.ca will feature a list of all services available over the holiday season. You can still use Government of Alberta online systems, but submissions or applications will not be processed until offices reopen Jan. 3, 2017.