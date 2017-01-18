Sylvan Lake Gets Improved Health Care

Residents of Sylvan Lake and area will have access to more health-care services under expanded hours.

Additional medical care will include treatment for injuries such as stitches and basic fractures up to 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is wonderful news for the people of Sylvan Lake and surrounding area. For years, this community was promised increased health services by the previous government and nothing was delivered. Despite the drop in oil prices, our government has chosen to protect and strengthen patient care. Today’s announcement is a reflection of our commitment to that.” Sarah Hoffman, Health Minister

“Today, the provincial government has proven that not only did they hear us, but they’ve listened. Today, Sylvan Lake and area – a population of around 25,000 – can celebrate, and breathe a sigh of relief because we will have access to the health and medical services we need. My sincere thanks go to the Urgent Care Committee, and every volunteer and donor who worked so hard to help us reach this important milestone.” Sean McIntyre, Mayor, Town of Sylvan Lake

This solution is the result of teamwork between the government of Alberta, Alberta Health Services and the Sylvan Lake joint task force, a group that included members of the Urgent Care Committee, municipal leadership, local physicians and representatives of the Wolf Creek Primary Care Network.

“Thanks to the many organizations and individuals who worked in tireless collaboration transforming a longstanding community-centred vision into reality. The opportunity to build this type of service locally, on the foundation of our existing Primary Care Network, means taking a huge step forward towards an integrated community and citizen-centred health-care delivery model.” Dr. Brad Bahler, Sylvan Lake family physician

“The work of the entire joint task force as well as the time given by local physicians and the Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee to help us reach this point is truly appreciated.” Dr. Verna Yiu, President and CEO, AHS

“I cannot put into words, how exciting and momentous this news is – that this government has recognized our community’s need, and reinforced its commitment to providing enhanced health services to our region. This is a success story years in the making, and today’s announcement will impact us, positively, for years to come.” Susan Samson, Chair, Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee

The improved health-care services, including supporting laboratory and diagnostic imaging services, will be provided at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre. The centre will undergo renovations this spring with the new service opening in 2018.