Sylvan Lake Park Transfer Could Benefit Economy

A proposed transfer of Sylvan Lake Provincial Park to the Town of Sylvan Lake could provide a significant economic boost for the community.

Sylvan Lake has requested control of the popular urban park to allow the town to better promote the area and to license and manage waterfront business activity.

The proposed transfer would require the park to remain open for public recreation purposes only. No commercial or residential development would be allowed. A 60-day public feedback period will take place before a final decision is made.

“Sylvan Lake Provincial Park is already a destination for Albertan families, creating huge economic benefits for the region. We have the potential to further support job creation, tourism and the local economy.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

The province and the town have talked in the past about a transfer agreement, which would pave the way for town council to implement its Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan. The Provincial Parks Act limits the town’s ability to carry out its plan.

Sylvan Lake wants to authorize and manage special events and advance tourism and economic development objectives.

The province does not generate any revenue from the park because it’s a day use area only. If the transfer goes ahead, future maintenance funding for the park would be redirected to other provincial parks.

Before a decision on a possible transfer is made, Albertans are invited to comment on the proposal at AlbertaParks.ca/consult. Following the 60-day public feedback period, comments will be summarized to inform a final decision.