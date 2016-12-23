What It Takes Each Week to be an Oilfields Food Bank Volunteer

Poetry in Motion

Some work hard on Food Drives,

gathering food from far and near.

They bring it to the home place;

volunteers are here

to put the donors’ foods away

after it is sorted;

make sure the boxes are tough enough

so cans are fully supported.

Some items are so heavy

needing Volunteers’ strong backs

to bring them in, put them away –

a big job, that’s a fact.

Fill little bags from big ones

Like flour, sugar, oats;

when they are gone reorder.

Be sure to make some notes

to order meat, cheese and eggs

potatoes and fresh fruit.

Stock the shelves, stock the fridge,

stock the freezer too.

Weigh all the food that’s coming in,

Weigh all the food that’s leaving,

Take client information

So statistics are believing.

Make welcome every client

(some come against their will).

Make welcome all the volunteers

who many hampers fill.

Make welcome those who counsel

and help out with a prayer,

for every one who is in need

will find some comfort there.

Bags are neatly folded

and in the pantry filled

so clients take their hamper home

without a messy spill.

Be pleasant, kind and loving

to all who enter here;

this is a place of giving

so offer them some cheer.

~ Oilfields Food Bank

The food bank volunteers have distributed the Christmas hampers for this year. It’s been a busy year with more people turning to our local food bank. The story is the same in many communities this year. Don’t forget the food bank in the months ahead as they continue to work to help those in need!

Thank you to the hard working volunteers at Oilfields Food Bank!

