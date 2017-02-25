Share
Taylor Statement on Rural Crime

News
By Gateway Gazette / February 25, 2017
EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Battle River-Wainwright MLA Wes Taylor released the following statement following a series of robberies in Amisk, Alberta and a letter he sent to Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley requesting immediate action on increasing rates of rural crime:

“The downturn in the economy has brought with it a frightening increase in crime, especially in rural and remote areas where people are especially vulnerable.

“Over the past week, we’ve learned about multiple break-ins in Amisk, as well as other attempted robberies.

“Robberies and break-ins in rural Alberta are becoming more frequent as this economic downturn continues, and today I sent a letter to Minister Ganley requesting her immediate action on this important matter.

“Specifically, I’m calling on the Minister to phone into a teleconference tonight at 7 p.m. with Amisk’s village council to learn more about this pressing situation, and reassure the community that the government is willing to do more to keep them safe.”

