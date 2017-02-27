Team Trudeau to Campaign on Positive Plan for a Stronger Middle Class

Ottawa, ON – With 5 federal by-elections now officially underway across Canada, Team Trudeau is already working hard to stand up for middle class families in Ottawa–Vanier, Calgary Heritage, Calgary Midnapore, Markham–Thornhill, and Saint-Laurent.

“Justin Trudeau’s plan for a stronger middle class is offering real help for Canadian families, with important steps that include a middle class tax cut, the new Canada Child Benefit, and strengthening the Canada Pension Plan,” said Braeden Caley, Senior Director of Communications for the Liberal Party of Canada. “While the Conservative Party and its leadership candidates are continuing to demonstrate that they are out of touch with Canadians, only Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team have a positive plan to grow Canada’s middle class, and to support every family working hard to join it.”

Local Registered Liberals have already nominated three outstanding community leaders as by-election candidates: Mona Fortier for Ottawa–Vanier, Haley Brown for Calgary Midnapore, and Dr. Scott Forsyth for Calgary Heritage.

The Liberal Party of Canada is the only federal political party that is open for Canadians to join and get involved at no cost, with over 60,000 Canadians registering as new Liberals since last summer alone.

All five upcoming by-elections will be held on Monday, April 3rd, 2017.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

