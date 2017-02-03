Telus Spark: Set Your Phasers to Fun!

Star Trek: The Star Fleet Academy Experience

Calgary, AB – Discover what it’s like to be a Starfleet Academy cadet recruit. “Career Day” at the Academy will test your knowledge and skills to discover what your ranking might be as part of the crew of a starship. Will you be a Medical, Engineering or Science Officer? How about a Commander? As you progress through the training program, your results will be tracked with an individual wristband in order to determine your Starfleet career recommendation.

There’s something for everyone at Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience. For more information, please visit http://sparkscience.ca/experience-telus-spark/events/startrek/.

This fun and interactive exhibit is open now until June 4th. Telus Spark is located at 220 St. George’s Drive NE. For hours and ticket prices visit the website.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

