Text to 911 for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Speech Impaired

Foothills Regional Emergency Services Commission (FRESC) is very pleased to announce a major

enhancement to our existing 911 services.

Calling 911 can save a life, and now the lines are open for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Speech

Impaired (DHHSI) community.

Verbal communication remains the most effective way to contact police, fire and ambulance, but

Foothills 911 is now equipped to accept 911 calls from the DHHSI Community through the “T9-1-1” or

“Text to 911” system.

It is important to remember that DHHSI community members must register with their wireless service

providers, prior to attempting to reach 911 via text. Once registered, the user will dial 911, just as if

they were making a voice call. Our Communications Officer taking the 911 call will receive an immediate

notification telling them to communicate with the caller via text messaging. The Communications

Officer then initiates a text message session with the caller, to address the emergency.

We encourage the DHHSI community to visit www.TextWith911.ca for more information about the

initiative and to learn how to register for the service.

