Theatre Tricks and Tips Offered at the Jubilee

Albertans interested in how to run a world-class theatre learned from Alberta’s best during Backstage Access at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Wednesday.

Now in its fifth year, the Backstage Access Production Expo is a one-day event aimed at community theatres, high schools, colleges and universities, houses of worship and professional theatres.

The event, which alternates annually between Edmonton and Calgary, features educational workshops for all levels of technical ability presented by experts from the Jubilee Auditoria and other industry professionals. Session topics included theatrical lighting, theatrical audio, stage management and set design.

“Alberta’s Jubilee Auditoria are constantly ranked among the best live-theatre venues in the world and the biggest part of that is our outstanding people. We want to share that expertise with anyone interested in putting on a show in Alberta so that our culture will continue to grow and spread. This expo is a perfect way to do that.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

In addition to the workshops, the Jubilee hosted a trade show with more than 25 exhibitors from across North America. Throughout the afternoon, exhibitors demonstrated new equipment and technologies and offered hands-on participation. Admission to the trade show was free.

“We are extremely proud to be able to share our knowledge, experience and these cultural icons with Albertans as part of our community outreach. The Jubilee Auditoria welcome more than 600,000 patrons each year and a great way to increase that number is to foster a love of theatre throughout the province.” Leanne Smoliak, general manager, Jubilee Auditoria of Alberta

Since 1957, the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium have each provided a place of celebration where community spirit and cultural enrichment thrive. In addition to playing host to the world through exciting performances, the Jubilee Auditoria are Alberta’s premier event spaces.