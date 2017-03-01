Third Session Opens March 2 with Speech from the Throne

“The daily debates and decisions of the Legislative Assembly have the potential to impact the day-to-day lives of Albertans for generations to come,” said Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “As the Third Session of the 29th Legislature opens, I invite Albertans to watch their MLAs in action.”

Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor, Her Honour the Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, CM, AOE, LLD, will deliver the Speech from the Throne on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 3 p.m. Albertans can watch the proceedings live at assembly.ab.ca. or on CTV Two.

The ceremony begins with a 15-gun salute from the South Legislature Grounds, followed by an inspection of a quarter guard in the Legislature Rotunda. The event will also feature performances by mezzo-soprano Maura Sharkey-Pryma and the Royal Canadian Legion Band.

Regular Assembly business will start on March 6 at 1:30 p.m. The Daily Routine, including Oral Question Period, is broadcast live on CTV Two beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday during session, and the entire proceedings are streamed at assembly.ab.ca. Closed captioning is provided for both. The gallery is open to the public during regular assembly business. Albertans who are able to watch session in person at the Alberta Legislature Building are encouraged to book ahead to ensure availability. Assisted listening devices can be supplied, and arrangements for an ASL interpreter can be made to support visitors in the public galleries.

During the Second Session the Assembly sat for 376 hours over the course of 62 days, considering 37 Government Bills and 11 Private Member Bills.