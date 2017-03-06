Throne speech: Making Life Better for Families

Creating jobs, making life more affordable and protecting public services will be the main focus for the Alberta government in the 2017 legislative session.

Thursday’s speech from the throne takes significant new steps to make life better for Alberta families. Reducing school fees, building new schools, standing up in court for the Trans Mountain Pipeline, working with the federal government to create good oilfield service jobs, implementing a consumer bill of rights and expanding protections for victims of sexual and domestic assault are among key initiatives that will define Alberta’s next legislative session.

“Creating jobs, diversifying our economy, building pipelines and making life more affordable for families – that’s your government’s focus.” Premier Rachel Notley

Highlights of the 2017 speech from the throne include:

Creating jobs and supporting jobs

Diversifying Alberta’s energy markets by seeking intervener status on any legal challenges to the Trans Mountain Pipeline and continuing to work with the federal government and provinces on the Energy East proposal.

Putting more Albertans to work building highways, schools, affordable housing and health facilities across the province.

Moving forward with the first renewable energy auction, attracting up to 400 megawatts of new generation, along with new investments in a more diversified economy.

Expanding supports to help entrepreneurs across the province.

Making life more affordable

Reducing school fees to help families save money.

Capping electricity rates with new legislation.

Helping families, businesses, Indigenous communities, municipalities, farms and non-profits save money and reduce emissions with new energy-efficiency programs.

Protecting pocketbooks with a new Consumer Bill of Rights.

Protecting public services

Approving more new schools to be built across Alberta.

Partnering with the Alberta Medical Association to help communities find and retain health-care professionals.

Building more long-term care and dementia spaces that are modern, safe and allow our loved ones to age with dignity.

New legislation focused on ensuring child death reviews receive the utmost care and attention.

Eliminating barriers to justice for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Making Alberta a better place for everyone

Addressing the critical need for access to clean drinking water in First Nations communities.

Moving forward with the City of Edmonton and City of Calgary on the creation of city charters.

Expanding protection for whistleblowers and strengthening conflict of interest laws.

Continuing with consultations to protect the Castle area and improving our parks.

Premier Notley noted that, while the economy recovers, government will continue to find ways to reduce costs and bring overall government spending down, but not at the expense of the jobs, services and supports Alberta families rely on.