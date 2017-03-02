Throne Speech an Opportunity for Alberta Government to Support Entrepreneurs

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 02

91% not confident provincial government is committed to improving biz climate 

Calgary –  “Setting the right tone ahead of the budget means signalling that Alberta is open for business during the fragile recovery that appears to be underway. Even though the 2016 budget was called the Alberta Jobs Plan, the average small business owner doesn’t have much to show for it,” says Amber Ruddy. 

When Alberta’s entrepreneurs were asked, “How confident are you that the provincial government is committed to improving the business climate for small business in Alberta?”

  •  66 per cent are “not confident at all”
  •  25 per cent are “not very confident”
  •  7 per cent are “somewhat confident”
  •  1 per cent are “very confident”
  •  1 per cent “don’t know” 

“Bringing forth a credible plan to balance the budget, ruling out a provincial sales tax, and reducing operational spending, are all ways to show this government is focused on the needs of entrepreneurs,” said Ruddy. 

For more information about CFIB’s pre-budget recommendations, please visit www.cfib.ca/ab. 

Survey results are based on 1,077 responses, collected from CFIB members in Alberta to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received between January 30 and February 10, 2017. 

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region, including 10,000 in Alberta.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Third Session Opens March 2 with Speech from the Throne

Child Benefit Making Life More Affordable

Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Diagnosing Colorectal Cancer

RCAF Airman Who Survived a Nazi Death Camp Passes Away

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Child Benefit Making Life More Affordable Next Post Throne Speech an Opportunity for Alberta Government to Support Entrepreneurs
%d bloggers like this: