Throne Speech an Opportunity for Alberta Government to Support Entrepreneurs

91% not confident provincial government is committed to improving biz climate

Calgary – “Setting the right tone ahead of the budget means signalling that Alberta is open for business during the fragile recovery that appears to be underway. Even though the 2016 budget was called the Alberta Jobs Plan, the average small business owner doesn’t have much to show for it,” says Amber Ruddy.

When Alberta’s entrepreneurs were asked, “How confident are you that the provincial government is committed to improving the business climate for small business in Alberta?”

66 per cent are “not confident at all”

66 per cent are “not confident at all” 25 per cent are “not very confident”

25 per cent are “not very confident” 7 per cent are “somewhat confident”

7 per cent are “somewhat confident” 1 per cent are “very confident”

1 per cent are “very confident” 1 per cent “don’t know”

“Bringing forth a credible plan to balance the budget, ruling out a provincial sales tax, and reducing operational spending, are all ways to show this government is focused on the needs of entrepreneurs,” said Ruddy.

For more information about CFIB’s pre-budget recommendations, please visit www.cfib.ca/ab.

Survey results are based on 1,077 responses, collected from CFIB members in Alberta to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received between January 30 and February 10, 2017.

CFIB is Canada’s largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 109,000 members across every sector and region, including 10,000 in Alberta.

