Town of Black Diamond Looking for Top Volunteer

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

The Town of Black Diamond is currently accepting nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award. The award recognizes volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the Town of Black Diamond community through volunteer work.

Volunteers give selflessly of their time and talents for the benefit of others and deserve to be recognized. Please take a few moments to nominate a praiseworthy volunteer as a way of showing your appreciation for all they do!

Nominations due by February 15, 2017: http://www.town.blackdiamond.ab.ca/173/Awards—Nominations

