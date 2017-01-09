Town of Black Diamond Needs Your Help With the Snow

Snow Removal

The Town’s Snow Removal Policy is available .

Residents can help by moving vehicles when signage goes up in your area. Also, please clear your sidewalks by putting snow on your property – not on the street.

Snow Angels Needed!

To be a Snow Angel all you have to do is adopt a sidewalk and keep it clear when it snows. To be paired up with a person who needs a Snow Angel please contact Suzan Nagel of Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) at[email protected]

