Town of Black Diamond Needs Your Help With the Snow
Snow Removal
The Town’s Snow Removal Policy is available here.
Residents can help by moving vehicles when signage goes up in your area. Also, please clear your sidewalks by putting snow on your property – not on the street.
Snow Angels Needed!
To be a Snow Angel all you have to do is adopt a sidewalk and keep it clear when it snows. To be paired up with a person who needs a Snow Angel please contact Suzan Nagel of Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) at[email protected]
Comments
Town of Black Diamond Needs Your Help With the Snow — No Comments